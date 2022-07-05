Windsor man facing dozens of weapons and drug charges

A Windsor man is facing dozens of weapons and drug charges after police were called about a man with a taser.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July, 2, Windsor police say City Center Patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of a male with a taser.

Police were given a description of a suspect and located a man in possession of taser.

Police quickly arrested the suspect without incident.

As a result of the arrest, officers located and seized a quantity of fentanyl, cash, pepper spray, and other drug paraphernalia.

A 38-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, 12 counts of possessing a weapon while prohibited and five counts of possession of scheduled substance.