Windsor man facing firearms charges after running from police

A Windsor man is facing multiple firearms charges after a suspect ran from police.

On April 12 at 11 a.m., Windsor police say members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad were in the 1000 block of Albert Road to conduct an investigation.

When officers approached the suspect, police say he removed a firearm from his waistband, threw it over a fence and fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took the male into custody in the 1000 block of Walker Road.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun and ammunition were recovered and seized as evidence.

A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.