Windsor man facing more charges in connection to a string of thefts

A Windsor man is facing even more charges in connection to a series of break-ins and thefts across Windsor-Essex.

OPP have charged 29-year-old Darrin Tylor Bastien following an investigation into multiple break-ins and thefts in Tecumseh, Essex, Leamington and Lakeshore.

Police say the incidents took place between Sept. 30 and Dec. 10.

The Windsor man is charged with:

Arson - Damage to Property

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence (Eight Counts)

Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

Dangerous operation

Disguise with Intent

Flight from peace officer

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada (Seven Counts)

Robbery with Violence

Theft Under $5000

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (Four Counts)

The same suspect is also charged in connection to a string of vehicles thefts and break-ins at businesses in Windsor.

Police ask if anyone has any knowledge of these incidents, call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.