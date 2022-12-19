iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor man facing more charges in connection to a string of thefts


AM800-News-Darrin Bastien-Windsor-Police-December-2022

A Windsor man is facing even more charges in connection to a series of break-ins and thefts across Windsor-Essex.

OPP have charged 29-year-old Darrin Tylor Bastien following an investigation into multiple break-ins and thefts in Tecumseh, Essex, Leamington and Lakeshore.

Police say the incidents took place between Sept. 30 and Dec. 10.

The Windsor man is charged with:

 Arson - Damage to Property
 Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence (Eight Counts)
 Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence
 Dangerous operation
 Disguise with Intent
 Flight from peace officer
 Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)
 Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada (Seven Counts)
 Robbery with Violence
 Theft Under $5000
 Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (Four Counts)

The same suspect is also charged in connection to a string of vehicles thefts and break-ins at businesses in Windsor.

Police ask if anyone has any knowledge of these incidents, call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE