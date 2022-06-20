Windsor man facing multiple charges after $35,000 drug bust

A Windsor man is facing a list of charges following a $35,000 drug bust.

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 15, Windsor police say patrol officers were conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of Buckingham.

Officers spotted a black newer model Honda SUV and learned it had been reported stolen in London a few days earlier.

Officers obtained surveillance images which provided police with a suspect.

Around 9 a.m. on June 16, a suspect was located and arrested in 3000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Police say the suspect was found in the possession of 82.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 43.07 grams of blue fentanyl, 13.10 grams of green fentanyl, 37.92 grams of pink fentanyl, 53.85 grams of cocaine and 12 hydromorphone tablets.

A 36-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, two counts of possession of identify documents belonging to another person, six counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach probation.

Police say the drugs seized has a street value of over $35,000.