Windsor man facing several charges after a traffic stop in Leamington

A Windsor man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Leamington.

On Feb. 2 at 9:10 p.m., a member of the OPP Leamington Detachment was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 3 near Highway 77.

A vehicle was observed travelling at more than 65 km/h over the posted 80 km/h limit and eventually stopped.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, the driver got out of the vehicle and refused to comply with officer's demands.

The driver then attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested a short distance later.

A 51-year-old man is charged with obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, stunt driving, drive with a headlamp modified, and no windshield wiper.

A 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and a 14-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on March 19, 2024, to face the criminal charges.