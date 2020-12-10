Windsor Man Facing Several Child Pornography Related Charges

A local man is facing a number of child pornography related charges following an investigation by the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Officers began the investigation in late October after receiving a tip the man may have been involved in online child luring and child porn offences.

On December 3, a search warrant was executed at a home in Windsor where several electronic items were seized.

As a result, 54-year-old Christopher Garant of Windsor as been charged with child luring as well as making and distributing child pornography.

After further investigation, detectives with the I.C.E. Unit are satisfied no children from Windsor-Essex were involved in the offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.