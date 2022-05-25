Windsor man facing several drug and weapon offences along with impaired driving charges
A Windsor man is facing 11 drugs, weapons and impaired driving charges after a crash on the 401 in Southwold township.
Just before 7 a.m. on May 21, Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police and Elgin OPP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound.
Police say a short foot pursuit ensued as the driver fled the vehicle resulting in a brief struggle.
A conducted energy weapon was utilized by the officer to bring the individual safely into custody.
As a result of the struggle, a Middlesex OPP officer sustained a minor injury. The officer was transported to hospital and subsequently released.
A loaded handgun was recovered along with Canadian currency and illicit drugs.
The 25-year-old man has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon (two counts)
- Resist Peace Officer
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine
The accused was held for a bail hearing.