Windsor man facing several drug and weapon offences along with impaired driving charges

A Windsor man is facing 11 drugs, weapons and impaired driving charges after a crash on the 401 in Southwold township.

Just before 7 a.m. on May 21, Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police and Elgin OPP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound.

Police say a short foot pursuit ensued as the driver fled the vehicle resulting in a brief struggle.

A conducted energy weapon was utilized by the officer to bring the individual safely into custody.

As a result of the struggle, a Middlesex OPP officer sustained a minor injury. The officer was transported to hospital and subsequently released.

A loaded handgun was recovered along with Canadian currency and illicit drugs.

The 25-year-old man has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon (two counts)

- Resist Peace Officer

- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

The accused was held for a bail hearing.