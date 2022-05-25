iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor man facing several drug and weapon offences along with impaired driving charges

am800-news-opp-crest-2021

A Windsor man is facing 11 drugs, weapons and impaired driving charges after a crash on the 401 in Southwold township.

Just before 7 a.m. on May 21,  Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police and Elgin OPP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound.

Police say a short foot pursuit ensued as the driver fled the vehicle resulting in a brief struggle.

A conducted energy weapon was utilized by the officer to bring the individual safely into custody.

As a result of the struggle, a Middlesex OPP officer sustained a minor injury. The officer was transported to hospital and subsequently released.

A loaded handgun was recovered along with Canadian currency and illicit drugs.

The 25-year-old man has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon (two counts)
- Resist Peace Officer
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE