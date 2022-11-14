Windsor man facing sexual assault charges

A Windsor man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor in connection to an alleged assault.

The charges follow an investigation launched Nov. 9 by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police had received a report about a historic sexual assault, with the alleged offences reportedly taking place between January and May 2016 when the victim was 15-years-old.

A 31-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual interference of a young person.

Police say that to protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the victim, no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.