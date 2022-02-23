Windsor man facing stunt driving charge in LaSalle

A Windsor man is facing a stunt driving charge after police in LaSalle clocked a vehicle travelling double the speed limit.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, a LaSalle police officer was conducting radar traffic enforcement on Front Road near Jewell Street when a minivan was captured on laser radar at 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Police say the male driver had his licence automatically suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days for which he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.

Once the period of suspension expires, the driver will be required to pay a $281 driver’s licence reinstatement fee to Service Ontario before being legally eligible to drive a motor vehicle.

If convicted, he will face a fine of not less than $2000 and his licence could be suspended for not more than two years (if this is a first conviction) and not more than ten years on any subsequent conviction.