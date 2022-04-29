Windsor man facing weapons and drugs charges
Windsor Police have laid charges against a local man following an incident on Thursday evening.
According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East.
It was reported that a man on a bicycle was concealing a firearm and a knife on his belt.
Officers immediately located the suspect travelling northbound on McDougall Street, where he was subsequently arrested without incident.
As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized illicit drugs and several weapons from the suspect, including a replica pellet handgun, a knife, a collapsible baton, a flashlight Taser, several axes and a slingshot.
40-year-old Kevin Widdifield, from Windsor, facing seven criminal counts including possess a firearm while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance.