Windsor man facing weapons and drugs charges

Windsor Police have laid charges against a local man following an incident on Thursday evening.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East. 

It was reported that a man on a bicycle was concealing a firearm and a knife on his belt. 

Officers immediately located the suspect travelling northbound on McDougall Street, where he was subsequently arrested without incident. 

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized illicit drugs and several weapons from the suspect, including a replica pellet handgun, a knife, a collapsible baton, a flashlight Taser, several axes and a slingshot.

40-year-old Kevin Widdifield, from Windsor, facing seven criminal counts including possess a firearm while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance.

