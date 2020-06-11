Windsor Man Facing Weapons and Robbery Charges

A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing robbery and weapons charges stemming from an incident earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police were called for a report of a robbery that took place the previous day in the 400-block of Wyandotte Street West.

Investigators were told that a man known to the victim entered a home with what appeared to be a black firearm and threatened the male victim, demanding several items.

Others at the home intervened and the suspect fled the area.

The next day, police were told the suspect called the victim and, again, threatened him.

A suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday without incident in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Through investigation, police say a black pellet gun was located and seized.

The suspect is charged with robbery, two counts of threats to cause death, two counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of an imitation weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and breach of release conditions.