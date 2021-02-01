Windsor Man Fined for Shooting at a Moose across a Roadway

A Windsor man has been fined $5,000 after a hunting incident in northwestern Ontario.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Joseph Clark pleaded guilty to carelessly using a firearm to hunt on Jan. 12.

The court heard Clark was stopped by forestry officers in October of 2019 after he was seen firing several rounds from a high-powered rifle down a maintained roadway near the village of Caramat.

Clark told officers he was firing at a moose.

The court also suspended Clarks hunting privileges for a year and required him to retake a hunter safety course before his licence is reinstated.