Windsor Man Free After Pleading Guilty to 11 Charges in Gun Trafficking Ring

A Windsor man is free after pleading guilty to 11 charges in connection to a cross-border gun trafficking ring

Curtis Elliott one of the accused in the Project Kirby investigation from 2015 — he pled guilty to 11 charges in Superior Court Friday including possession of a weapon, transfer of a firearm and theft under $5,000.

The 34-year-old Elliott was charged in March 2016 with 30 offences through Project Kirby — a yearlong cross-border multi-law enforcement sting operation.

Elliott was in prison since the time of his arrest and was sentenced to eight years.

When given credit for time and a half for every day incarcerated, Elliot was free to go with probation terms including submitting a DNA sample and a life-time weapons ban.

— with files from CTV Windsor