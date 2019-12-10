Windsor Man gets 6.5 Years for Importing Cocaine



A Windsor man has been sentenced to six years and 180 days in prison for importing cocaine into Canada.

Anthony Hutton, 47, pleaded guilty back on January 2, 2019 to importing eight kilograms worth of cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge.

The street value of the drug was between $800,000 to $1.2-million.

In May 2016, Hutton was driving his vehicle with his young son in the car, across the border and was referred to secondary inspection where officers found the cocaine in a cooler bag under the hood of the vehicle.

In handing down his sentence Tuesday morning, Justice Kirk Munroe told Hutton, "You were a courier, a simple mule."

"This was not a crime of impulse," said Justice Munroe who said he couldn't ignore the 'quantity of the cocaine' and that the motive was greed.

Hutton is a first time offender and a father of three.

"His honour considered all of the factors and I believe imposed a fit and proper sentence," said Federal Prosecutor Richard Pollock outside of Superior Court.

The purity level of the cocaine was 79%-81%.

Pollock hopes the prison term sends a message.

"That is the purpose of deterance and denunciation which sends a message to other people who might be considering this, to not be involved in this activity. It is a danger to the community and the court acknowledged that this morning."

Before being sentenced, Hutton said it was a big mistake and he is now facing the consequences.

The prosecution had been asking for eight years, while the defence wanted six years.