Windsor man is the area's newest millionaire

A Windsor man is in the newest millionaire in the region.

Paul Gosselin won a guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the May 11, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gosselin says he's been playing the lottery for decades and he plays numbers comprised of family birth dates.

"When I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, I thought I won $10,000 at first because I didn't have my glasses on." he says. "I got my glasses to take a closer look and was speechless when I saw it was $1 million!"

Gosselin says when he told his friend about the win, his friend was so happy for him, he gave him a big hug.

"It was funny because we don't normally even shake hands," he says.

The 49-year-old said the whole experience was overwhelming.

"It kind of knocked the wind out of me. It seemed so surreal. I kept telling myself it's not real until I have the cheque in my hands," says Gosselin.

He plans to pay off his mortgage, complete some home renovations and adopt a dog.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Ottawa Street in Windsor.