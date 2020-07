A Windsor man had to triple check a winning lottery ticket to make sure he wasn't dreaming.

Roy Macatangay wasn't seeing things, he won $100,000 playing the Encore on the May 15 Lotto Max Draw.

The 47-year-old security supervisor kept the big win a secret for more than a month before he told his family and friends.

He plans on buying a new car and a new home with his winnings.