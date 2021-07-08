Windsor Man Picks Up $600K LOTTO MAX Second Prize

A Windsor man has collected his more than $600,000 prize from a lottery June 8 draw.

John Chisholm won a total of $613,731 as the LOTTO MAX second prize and said he likes to play when the draw is big.

"When I used the ticket checker I was in disbelief," he says. "I thought it was an advertisement for a new game!"

The father of two says he is planning a trip to Greece, creating a foundation for his children and also plans to invest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer on Howard Avenue in Windsor.