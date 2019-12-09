Windsor Man Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Death of his Brother



A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his brother.

Isaiah Calero, 20, had originally been charged with second-degree murder but on Friday, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Jerson Calero.

Court heard there had been an on-going argument between the two brothers which led to Isaiah stabbing his older brother five times at a home on Giles Boulevard, just west of McDougall in November 2018.

The guilty plea to manslaughter means there was no intent to kill and defence lawyer Dan Scott says intoxication reduces murder to manslaughter.

Scott says the case has been difficult for the entire Calero family.

"Isaiah, to his family's credit, has incredible support," he says. "His parents and his grandparents who have acted as a surety all along, have literally been to every meeting I have had with him."

Scott says to say his client feels guilty, is an understatement.

"You can tell he is tormented by his actions" says Scott. "The crown had drafted an agreed statement of facts for the purpose of the guilty plea which I read to him and the family. In fact it was the first time the mother had heard the reader's digest version of the facts and it was very impactful."

Scott says he will be asking for a sentence of four years in prison.

The case has been put over to January 10th to set a date for sentencing.

Isaiah Calero is out on bail.

