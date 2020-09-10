Windsor Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in 2017 Shooting Death

A Windsor man has pled guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of 23-year-old Jarvas Anthony Poberezny-Scott.

Poberezny-Scott was killed on November 4 at a house on Heathfield Court in Little River Acres.

On Wednesday in Windsor's superior court, 21-year-old Aumar Al-Rubayi pled guilty to manslaughter.

According to the agreed statement of facts read in court, Poberezny-Scott was shot five times.

Court also heard Al-Rubayi told a friend to discard a firearm.

Al-Rubayi was arrested in Calgary nearly nine months later.

A sentencing hearing will be held November 6.

with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean