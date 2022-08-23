Windsor man remembered as 'one of the good ones'

A Windsor man killed in a hit and run in Rochester, New York is being remembered as "one of the good ones."

24-year-old Anthony Trayner died around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 after being hit by a vehicle.

New York State Police say an adult male was walking on the westbound lanes of the Inner Loop between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.

According to family spokesperson Tal Czudner, Trayner was hit when he got out of the vehicle he was in to help a friend in distress, who had exited the same vehicle moments before.

"One of the other friends was going through some difficulties, he stepped out of the car into an area where he shouldn't. Anthony got out of the car to help his friend and now he's not with us anymore," he says.

Czudner says Anthony was a great young man who was passionate about sports and reading.

"Anthony's family are part of the deaf community and Anthony and his family have done a great job with inclusion, making people realize being deaf is not a disability, they're just the same as you and I," he says.

Anthony Trayner (image courtesy of Anthony Trayner Linkedin profile)

Czudner calls Trayner "one of the good ones" and that he will be missed.

"Anthony was just one of those who was always smiling and take a moment to say hello and check on you. A courteous young man and to repeat, he was always smiling like his dad, Gerry," he adds.

The Trayner family has issued the following statement regarding the loss of Anthony Trayner:

It is with profound grief and disbelief that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend, Anthony Joshua Trayner. Anthony died suddenly in a senseless accident while trying to help a friend in need, on Sunday, Aug 21, 2022, in Rochester, New York, at the young age of 24. He is survived by his adoring parents, Gerald and Stephanie and his sister and sidekick, Raven as well as his grandparents André and Donna Blier. He is predeceased by his grandparents Genevieve (2015) and Bernard Trayner (2008). Anthony is mourned by his Uncle Paul and Aunt Mary, Aunt Annette (Larry 2020), first cousins Ashley, Nicole, Nanette, Mindi and Justin as well as numerous aunts, uncles and second cousins in Ontario, Quebec and Michigan as well as his soulmate and love of his life, Victoria Danielewska. Anthony was a graduate of Holy Names High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology and had recently began his dream job with WFCU Credit Union, where he was able to use his trifecta of talents - intelligence, kindness, and patience to guide others through their financial endeavors. An avid traveler and wanderlust he was just beginning to explore the world and found beauty off the beaten path in the mountains of Croatia where he studied for four months. Anthony will be remembered by all who knew him for his undying love of the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and even the ever terrible Detroit Lions. A man of endless patience, Anthony never missed an opportunity to work on his golf game.

As a proud member of the Deaf community he worked to bring awareness and inclusion to bridge the gap between the hearing and Deaf communities. In true Anthony form he spent his final moments trying to do the right thing and remove a friend from harm’s way. He will be immortalized as the hero we all knew him to be. Our sincere thank you to the New York State Police, the Faculty of Rochester Institute of Technology and National Technical Institute for the Deaf as well as the first responders who treated Anthony and those involved with dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Sgt. Pepper’s Friends, an animal rescue organization in Aruba that brought the family together with their dogs, Rolo and Truffle. Most importantly, when faced with the choice to show kindness to someone please do it with Anthony’s gentle spirit guiding you.

He was loved and he will be forever missed, but we smile as we imagine him sneaking treats to Snowball, Tiffy, Amber and Sadie as he reads in a shady spot, the Michigan Wolverines on in the background, thinking of ways to make the world a better place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Windsor Chapel, Dougall location. More details to follow and charitable information to follow.

With files from Rob Hindi