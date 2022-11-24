A Windsor man says he feels "joyous" after winning $100,000 in the lottery.

Edward Csapo matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Oct. 12, LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

The 47-year-old says he's been a regular lottery player for over 25 years and picks his own numbers.

The father of two says when he received an email from OLG he knew it had to be something good. "I saw $100,000 and was so happy to see I won. My coworker was the first person I told because he was right beside me. I think he was happier than I was," he added.

Edward plans to take his family to Disneyland on a vacation with his winnings.