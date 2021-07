A Windsor, Ont. man is $500,000 richer after winning the Maxmillions prize playing Lotto Max.

According to the release, Xuan Nguyen purchased the winning ticket from the June 22 draw at a local 7-Eleven.



The 59-year-old upholstery repairman says he plans to put the cash in the bank for now.

Nguyen says he'll take a trip back to Vietnam to visit his sister when it's safe to travel.