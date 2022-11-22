Windsor man surrenders to police, charged in fatal hit-and-run

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a 22-year-old man who turned himself in to Windsor police on Tuesday, a day after police issued a public call for the suspect to surrender.

The suspect, a Windsor man, is charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, police were called after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Elsmere Avenue and Ellis Street East.

A 33-year-old man would later die of his injuries.

The alleged vehicle involved in the collision, a black 2008 Dodge Caravan, has been located by police and seized as evidence.

Anyone with additional information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.