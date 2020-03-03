Windsor Man To Appeal Manslaughter Conviction and Sentence

A Windsor man sentenced to 15 years in prison for a double shooting that killed one man in 2015 is appealing.

Dia Hanan, 36, was sentenced Monday afternoon after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter and two weapons offences.

Hanan testified during the trial in November 2019 that he acted in self-defence when he shot and killed Alekesji Guzhavin, and shot Gregory Henriquez, paralyzing him.

The shooting happened outside of Hanan's home on Oak Street in December 2015 after the two victims showed up looking for money.

With credit for time already served, Hanan has another 12 years and seven months left in his sentence.

Outside of Superior Court, Hanan's lawyer Christopher Uwagboe said Hanan is appealing the verdict and sentence.

Uwagboe said Hanan isn't happy with the outcome of the case as he still claims he was defending himself and protecting his family.

"Obviously my client is disappointed by the sentence, but he is more disappointed obviously by the verdict, so that's more where his focus was and something that he is prepared to deal with," he said.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Kirk Munroe told the court that Hanan 'intentionally and unlawfully shot two people, but he shot them without intent to kill."

"You shot and ended the life of one man and forever crippled another," said Justice Munroe.

Hanan fired nine shots.

Munroe also told the court Hanan's testimony was fanciful and unbelievable, but defence lawyer Uwagboe said he has no regrets putting Hanan on the stand.

"Without my client's testimony the scene is painted very differently, especially by the evidence of Mr. Henriquez and certainly by the theory of the prosecution," he said.

Uwagboe also said the manslaughter verdict carries this type of sentence.

"Hanan was initially charged with second-degree murder by the time it was at trial and attempted murder with respect to Henriquez, and Mr. Henriquez came to support that count and they rejected that entirely because he gave ridiculous evidence," added Uwagboe.

With the verdict and sentence, Hanan is facing deportation.

As part of his reasons, the judge noted there were two victims of the shooting, the shooting took place in a quiet residential neighbourhood and Hanan has a previous record.

The victim, Guzhavin, was also known to police and had a reputation for violence.