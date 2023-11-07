Windsor man tracks down stolen car using Apple AirTag

A Windsor man has recovered his stolen car thanks to an Apple AirTag.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, Saamer Mansoor woke up to discover his car had been stolen out of his brother's driveway and by lunchtime he had it back.

Mansoor told CTV Windsor that he decided to put an Apple AirTag in the car about six months ago, after hearing stories of how the small tracking device helped some in Toronto recover their stolen vehicle.

Mansoor said he was taking care of his two-year-old son and accidentally left the driver's side window open when they got out of the car Saturday.

When he discovered his car missing, he quickly opened the app and it showed that his car was at (a motel) on Huron Church Road.

Mansoor said adrenaline kicked in and he and his brother made their way to the location where the AirTag showed the car to be, calling 911 on the way.

Windsor police confirmed the details of Mansoor's story to CTV News and say the investigation remains active.

He says he placed the AirTag in his car before anything else.

"I placed the AirTag about six months ago or so, as soon as I purchased the Apple AirTag's from the Apple store, my car was the first AirTag that I put it in."

Mansoor adds that you can never be too careful.

"I had been following a lot of news, in Toronto especially, I used to live in Toronto, and there were a lot of people who had lost their cars. And then there were stories of where people retrieved their cars because of Apple AirTags, and so that's what drove me."

He says it was scary when he realized his car was missing.

"Adrenaline just kicked in, I got up, I was like is it there? It's not there. I don't even get my jacket, I don't even have socks on, I just went out."

Mansoor was able to retrieve his car and most of the belongings inside.

Mansoor said he hopes his story can serve as a lesson to others to "just be careful."

AirTag is a tracking device developed by Apple, designed to act as a key finder, which helps people find personal objects like keys, bags, apparel, small electronic devices, and vehicles.

Users can locate lost items, using Apple's Find My network.

-with files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier and CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum