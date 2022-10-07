Windsor man walking to Kitchener to raise money for breast cancer research

A Windsor man is walking to Kitchener to raise money for breast cancer research.

Bob Robinet started his 250 kilometre journey Friday morning around 7:10, leaving from the area of Riverside Drive and Riverdale.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, he says he started his "Birding for Boobies" fundraiser after a family friend died from cancer.

"We wanted to do something to raise money for cancer and to me cancer's cancer and we have breast cancer awareness month is coming up so we chose breast cancer and me and my step daughter sat down and came up with Birding for Boobies," he said.

Robinet says the walk will take a couple of days to complete.

"I'm hoping to reach city hall Kitchener by midnight Sunday," says Robinet.

Robinet's wife will be meeting him in Kitchener and will drive him back home.