Windsor man wanted in Sarnia in connection to counterfeit money case

Police in Sarnia have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man following an investigation into counterfeit bills.

The Sarnia Police Service launched an investigation on Sept. 11 into multiple occurrences involving a male who had passed counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses in Sarnia.

Police say the suspect passed the counterfeit bills in order to make purchases for items and retrieve real currency with the change received for the fraudulent purchases.

As a result of surveillance photos, police identified 24-year-old Dylan Laforet as a suspect in the case.

He's wanted on nine counts each of possession of counterfeit money, utter counterfeit money and fraud under $5,000.

Police say LaForet has been linked to similar incidents in neighbouring jurisdictions and may also be responsible for other unreported crimes involving the passing of counterfeit currency.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have been a victim or witness to additional crimes, are requested to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0.

Dylan Laforet of Windsor. (Photo: Sarnia Police Service)