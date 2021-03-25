Windsor Man Wins $100,000

A Windsor man's trip to the wild side has paid off.

James O'Connor won $100,000 after playing OLG's Instant Wild Side game.

The 52-year-old hospitality worker bought the ticket from the Mac's store on Riverside Drive East.

He told OLG, "The first number I revealed matched – I was in shock."

O'Connor added "You always want to win, but never really expect it. I've dreamt about it for so long – my mind was racing with all good things."

He plans to save some of his winnings for retirement and pay some bills.

O'Connor also wants to landscape his yard, buy some land out east and give back to the community.