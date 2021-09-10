Windsor man wins nearly $76,000 through Lotto 6/49

Windsor's Bill Stollar has a bit more money kicking around after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize from a ticket purchased in early August.

Stollar's winning ticket was worth $75,791.20 in the August 7 draw, and he also won $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winnings to $75,793.20.

Stollar says he checked his ticket at 1 a.m. and didn't sleep all night.

He's a 57-year-old professor, a father and grandfather who plays the lotto often.

Stollar says he told his wife about his big win right away.

"She was excited - her eyes were like saucers! I told my son the next day and he was happy for me," he added.

In a release from the Prize Centre in Toronto where he went to collect his winnings, Stollar says his plan is to invest his win and purchase a car for his wife.



The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Huron Church Road.