Windsor Mayor appointed Chair of new provincial housing supply action team

The Government of Ontario has appointed Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens as Chair of a new provincial housing supply action team.

Ontario has launched the Housing Supply Action Plan Implementation Team (HSAPIT), with Drew Dilkens appointed Chair alongside Hornepayne Mayor, Cheryl Fort, appointed Vice Chair.

HSAPIT intends to provide aid in the building of homes by providing advice on the housing market and building on the Housing Affordability Task Force, More Homes for Everyone, and other government consultations.

Other team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

This was announced in addition to the Government of Ontario's new legislation that would give mayors of Toronto and Ottawa more responsibility to deliver on shared provincial and municipal properties, including the building of 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years.

The legislation would give mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities.

