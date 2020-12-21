Windsor Mayor Calling on Residents to Keep Each Other Safe

Windsor's mayor is reacting to the news of a province-wide shutdown on Decemer 26.

In a statement, Drew Dilkens is urging people to follow public health guidelines to keep each other safe.

"Today, the Province of Ontario has announced stricter lockdown conditions across much of Ontario. I know that these developments will be difficult for many, especially at this time of year, and after so many difficult months. With hope on the horizon, related to the rollout of vaccine in our community, we must follow these rules to keep each other safe."

The statement goes on to say that the pandemic first hit during March Break and caused holiday chaos for many families. Easter and Ramadan were celebrated very differently and then, so was Thanksgiving, Diwali and Hanukkah.

"With Christmas upcoming, the best advice from all public health officials is for families to simply not gather," says Dilkens. "The risk is simply too great. We all need to keep apart to do our part to keep our loved ones safe."

Dilkens says the City of Windsor will be reviewing the new requirements and ensuring that all of provincial guidelines are met to ensure residents and staff remain safe and healthy.