Windsor Mayor comments on Ontario Premier's throne speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.

During the throne speech Tuesday, Ford spoke on the issues in the health care system that continues to rock the province, but no new solutions were offered to the problem that's led to temporary emergency room closures.

Ford's speech also spoke about the rising interest rates in response to high inflation and warns that Ontario, like the rest of the country, must be prepared for the possibility of a near-term economic slowdown.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, spoke on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, and says he is in Queen's Park in Toronto.

He says the inflation rates and taxes is everyone's top priority.

"Affordability is top of mind on everyone's agenda. So housing affordability, tax rates, making sure the province is going to keep tax rates low and that's what we're looking to do in the City of Windsor. That was a central theme and looking at housing costs, of course. It's been incredibly challenging for many people."

He says one announcement made during the speech was extremely beneficial for Windsor and Essex County.

"For the better part of a decade, we've been working on getting new hospital infrastructure for Windsor and Essex County and they specifically enunciated hospitals in Windsor and in Brampton, and so talking about accelerating that which is even better news. Hopefully it's not the 2027 start, 2031 completion."

Dilkens adds that the issues surrounding the health care system continue to rock the country.

"It's a problem that's happening all across our continent right now, where you have this intersection of health care workers who are just burned out after two years of a pandemic. We happen to be in the summer season so people taking their regular vacation. And then you have people who are getting COVID, and they're not getting seriously ill but they have to be away from the workplace for at least five days"

The government also announced they will boost disability support payments by five per cent and tie future increases to inflation, and offers a new pledge to give an additional $225 million in direct payments to parents "to help their kids catch up.''