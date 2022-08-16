Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens attending AMO conference

Mayor Drew Dilkens is in Ottawa for the first in-person Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in three years.

Municipal politicians have the chance to discuss their biggest needs with the province at this week’s conference, with one-on-one meetings with ministers giving officials the chance to talk about shared challenges.

Dilkens spoke to Minister Steve Clark about the province's goal to create 1.5 million homes in the next ten years, given his new role as Chair of the Housing Affordability Team.

He says housing remains a pressing issue in Windsor-Essex, and across Ontario.

"And these are residential homes, they're condos, they're apartment buildings," he continued. "They're very serious about addressing the supply/demand mishmash that we see out there which is leading to an escalation in prices that is really squeezing a lot of people out of the real estate market and causing pain for those who have to pay rent as well."

As part of Premier Doug Ford's address to the delegates on Monday, he spoke about the government's plans for 'strong mayor powers' in Toronto and Ottawa.

He also mentioned expanding the powers to other municipalities in the coming months.

Dilkens says he hasn't read all of the legislation yet, but plans to watch how things play out in those two municipalities given the focus on housing.

"Those two areas account for about 35 per cent of the overall housing stock that we have in the province of Ontario, and so I look forward to understanding fully what the impact would be for a city like ours. If it's a good idea I'm all for a good idea that's going to help us be more efficient and effective in delivering great services for our residents."

Other important meetings for Dilkens at AMO include with energy and electricity agencies regarding the need for power in the region.

He says the new battery plant is huge for the city, but now they need to start thinking about their next economic development target and the energy needed.

"Some of the planning processes to bring new wires and transmission lines down here can take several years from the time they start until the time they actually bring the lines here. So we have to know where we're going so we can help inform the Independent Electricity System Operators about the next moves they should be making so we're all working in concert together," Dilkens said.

On top of Dilkens, other municipal officials have made the trip to Ottawa for the conference including Warden Gary McNamara and other members of county council to be able to advocate on behalf of the entire region.

The conference runs until Wednesday.