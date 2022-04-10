Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens issues statement in regards to shooting over the weekend

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has issued a statement in regards to the shooting that occurred over the weekend on the 10,000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive.

On Saturday April 9, five victims suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.

Dilkens says he wishes the best to those who were injured in the shooting and says he is shocked and disturbed by the incident.



He says he is grateful for the Windsor Police and first responders and hopes the suspect can be brought to justice.

The full statement can be read below:

"On behalf of the entire City of Windsor, I offer my best wishes to those injured at the shooting at an east-end bowling alley on Saturday. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and I hope that each of the victims makes a quick recovery. After hearing more about the events on scene, it is a minor miracle that no injuries are considered non-life threatening."



"Like everyone, I am shocked and disturbed by this needless violence. After two years of pandemic restrictions, Windsor residents are craving an opportunity to socialize with friends and neighbours and visiting a local bowling alley should be among the safest venues to do so. I’m grateful for the swift response of the Windsor Police and first responders and hope the perpetrator is brought to swift justice.”

