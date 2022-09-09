Windsor Mayor expresses his sorrow following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The world continues to show their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Many leaders from municipal, provincial and federal levels expressed their sorrow Thursday, after it was announced the Queen had passed at age 96.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, made a statement and made several posts expressing his condolences to the entire Commonwealth.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, he says he was shocked to hear of her passing being that two days prior she had appointed Liz Truss as Britain's new Prime Minister after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

"It was hard to believe that things had changed that quickly. But as is a part of life, we can't predict our death, and so you see how fast things can turn. And when the family is all being summoned, and flying into Balmoral you knew something was up and something wasn't right."

He says the Queen had a great impact during her 70 years as the monarch.

"What a unifying force she has been for this world, and for all of the Commonwealth countries for 70 years. I mean, it's just amazing to think of that 70 years and how odd it's going to be to say 'His Majesty' and 'the King', and to start changing because my whole life and for the life of many who are living today, all we've ever said is 'the Queen' and 'Her Majesty'."

Dilkens says he fondly remembers the day that the Queen visited Windsor on October 1, 1984.

"It really was a special day, I remember that day being a young student at Glenwood Public School and all of us had to march down to Dougall Avenue. And the royal procession came by and it was over before it began, but it was exciting to see and to know that the Queen was in our city."

He says more details regarding public memorials and commemoration events will be shared in the days ahead as plans are confirmed.

"We're all dealing with this in real time, but we want to make sure that we honour Queen Elizabeth II properly, respectfully, and recognize the strong legacy that she has left, not just in Windsor, but Ontario, Canada, and frankly around the world."

Dilkens has asked that flags at City of Windsor facilities be lowered to half-mast and Windsor City Hall will be illuminated in purple in respect and recognition of the passing of the Queen.