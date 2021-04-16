Windsor Mayor Feels 'Vindicated' by NAV Can Decision

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he feels 'vindicated' as Windsor's airport looks to a future with its air traffic control tower in place.

Windsor International Airport was one of seven across the country that may have lost its traffic control services as part of a NAV Canada review.

The loss of the tower could have had long lasting economic effects on the region, but NAV Canada announced it will remain in place Thursday.

A number of local leaders had been pushing to save the operation including Liberal Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and New Democrat MP for Windsor-West Brian Masse.

Dilkens says the entire region took on the fight.

"With Brian and The Port Authority, the Chamber of Commerce, city council, the Pilots Association and the airlines, everyone came forward to say this is a fool-hearted study to undertake at this time," he says. "At the end of the day we were successful in having them halt this study, but I think we still need to remain vigilant on any future action they may take."

He says the airport has seen a transformation in recent years and that growth can now continue.

"We're going to continue pushing for development at Windsor's airport. We know it's a unique space to be able to attract employment," he says. "We also know it has great potential to continue to attract further airlines and add routes."

Safety concerns raised by the FAA with two Detroit airports sharing Windsor's airspace also effected NAV Canada's decision.