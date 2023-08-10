Windsor mayor hoping for a good turnout for Ford Fest

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is looking forward to having Ontario Premier Doug Ford in town.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says he'll see the premier at Ford Fest on Friday at the Ciociaro Club.

Dilkens says Ford is a great friend to the community and hopes there is a good turnout for the event.

"There's free food and drinks and you'll get to meet with the premier, you'll take pictures with everybody," says Dilkens. "It's a community party really. This is more for fun and the whole community is invited to come out and I hope we do get good turnout for the premier because he's been a good friend for Windsor."

It's the first time the region is hosting Ford Fest.

It starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

The event includes free food, amusement rides, and family entertainment.