Windsor mayor looks to eliminate dog licence fees in 2024 proposed budget

Windsor's mayor is keeping an election campaign promise.

During a news conference on Monday where the 2024 proposed budget was tabled, Drew Dilkens announced plans to eliminate dog licence fees in 2024.

While he didn't have much to say on the topic during the news conference, he stated it would be eliminated for dogs that microchipped and fixed, as they are lowest risk.

During his election campaign in December 2022, Dilkens stated that the fee is "a bit of a hassle" and ends up costing the city more to administer the program.

He also added that it ties up by-law enforcement officers who then have to deal with the unpaid fees.

Council has 30 days to propose amendments to the 2024 proposed budget.