Windsor Mayor Meets with Minister of Labour

The Minister of Labour and MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex paid a visit to Windsor Friday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he met with Monte McNaughton and had a positive discussion about the new acute care hospital.

Dilkens tells AM800 News the minister understands the importance of the project.

"So to have someone who is our regional minister at the cabinet table hopefully helping us get to the next phase, would be very helpful," says Dilkens. "And I'm appreciative of the time he took to come down here to really understand all of the logistics and the lay of the land here in Windsor-Essex, it's important to have him here to have that conversation and I expect we have him as an advocate around the table helping us get to the next phase."

Dilkens says this is a critical year for the hospital as we move into 2021 and the push continues for funding.

"That's when we will need people at the table really helping us out and that's to get the approval for the $2-billion we need in the provincial budget to see the project move forward in its entirety," he says. "There is no better way to do that than having somebody who is at the table, as a member of government, advocating directly with the premier and the ministers for the project to happen."

It was just announced on October 16 that Windsor Regional Hospital has officially acquired the 60-acres of land for the new regional acute care hospital at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.