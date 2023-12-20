Windsor mayor mourns the passing of his father

Windsor's mayor is in mourning following the passing of his father.

Drew Dilkens posted to social media on Tuesday afternoon with the news that his father, Theodore "Ted" Joannes Dilkens, died on Sunday.

His father was 81.

He states that while this is personal news, he wanted to take a moment to "acknowledge the man who helped raise me, loved and guided me, and stood with me and behind me when it mattered most".

The mayor also wrote that Windsor is a close-knit community, and many residents have met his father or said 'hello' during community events.

Dilkens also writes that he's very appreciative of the 51 years he got to spend with his dad.

The post states "there is a void in our family at the moment as we all adjust to our new normal."

Ted Dilkens immigrated to Canada from Belgium in 1951 following World War II.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's name would be appreciated to the Salvation Army Windsor, or Maryvale Adolescent Family Service.