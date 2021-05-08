Windsor Mayor Receives 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Windsor's mayor rolled up his sleeve for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drew Dilkens received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday afternoon, fresh off a 14-day quarantine after taking his son to the U.S. for medical treatment.

Dilkens tells CTV Windsor it's a relief to get his first dose of the vaccine.

"I'm the last one in my family to get my first shot and I'm really happy to do it today because it's the pathway back to normal," he added. "The goal here is to get over the hump as quickly as possible, develop that herd immunity. Certainly today, running 600 people through a drive-thru event is a great way to do it."

The mayor recieved his shot at a drive-thru clinic at Howard Avenue Medical Centre.