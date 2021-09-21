Windsor Mayor recommends minor vaccination change

The mayor of Windsor has issued a statement regarding a potential change to the city's vaccination policy for anyone over 12 to enter indoor recreation facilities and event spaces.

Drew Dilkens is recommending that athletes under 18 who have had at least one vaccine dose be permitted to enter rec centres starting on Wednesday, and by November 1, full immunization be required.

In a statement released today, Dilkens says "Subject to Council approval, this minor change will help ensure that kids will continue to be able participate in the short term and help us encourage local vaccination rates in the long term."

City Council approved the new measures which will take effect Wednesday, Sept. 22, the same day Ontario begins requesting proof of vaccination and ID to gain access to non-essential indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants and move theatres.