Windsor Mayor Relieved OMPF Funding will Continue

Windsor will see its share of $500-million announced as part of the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) this week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the fund is revenue that only certain municipalities qualify for with Windsor averaging about $23-million a year to put towards general operations.

He says there were rumours the program was going to end and cause major problems for Windsor's budget.

"We would literally have to raise taxes by six per cent; that's completely unsustainable," he says. "Our conversations with the province and most recently with Ontario's Minister of Finance Rod Phillips; he indicated to me that they will not be changing the formula for municipalities for 2021, which is great news for the city of Windsor."

Dilkens tells AM800 News the city already faces a big enough challenge creating next year's budget.

"2021 will certainly be an exceptional year for budgeting in the city with the effects of a decrease in operations at Caesars Windsor, the effects of COVID-19 on tunnel and airport operations and many other things," he added.

Dilkens doesn't expect to find out what Windsor's share will be until the New Year.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.