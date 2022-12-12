Windsor mayor remains committed to removing dog licence fees

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he's still committed to removing dog licence fees in the city.

Dilkens made the commitment in September as a campaign promise during his re-election bid.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, he says city council has been in office for less than a month but he plans to bring the item to council for consideration.

Dilkens, who is a dog owner himself recently received his 2023 licencing fee renewal along with other dog owners in the city.

He believes the item won't be solved by the February deadline, resulting in dog owners including himself paying the fee.

"I will get to this, I promise you that," he says. "I may have to pay my own $17 because I don't think I'll have this solved before February when the fees are actually due of 2023 but I made the commitment understanding what's going on here, we will definitely bring something to city council for their consideration."

Dilkens believes the $17 fee is a bit of a hassle and costs the city more to administer the program.

"I have my dog microchipped, I take care of my dog, my dog is fixed and so I'm paying the city $17 and I said to myself why am I doing this, like what's the benefit to the city to have me licence my dog that is fixed and microchipped and the reality is, it really is no benefit," says Dilkens.

He says prior to making the commitment, he looked into the issue to see how much time bylaw enforcement officers were spending dealing with unpaid fees.

"It's over 3000 hours a year, it's more than someone's full time job," he says. "It's like a position and a half just investigating people who haven't paid their dog licence fees and so when I look at this from a city operation prospective, it's got to make sense to me. I know this is just a long standing licence fee that many municipalities collect but gets got to make sense to me."

The fee is $17 and dog owners have to renew annually.

The promise was made when Dilkens announced his 'Financial Action Plan.'

The plan included holding the line on taxes and eliminate fees that don't add value to taxpayers such as dog licence fees.