Windsor mayor's office fielding calls and emails about latest COVID-19 restrictions

Additional COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the latest measures are causing frustration in the community.

He says his office is fielding calls and emails wondering why individuals can go to a restauarant for a Christmas meal with 10 or more people but can only have less than 10 for a meal at their home.

Dilkens believes more enforcement is needed for the "bad actors" and thinks the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit should over share local COVID-19 information.

He says residents are trying to understand the rules and why it makes sense in one environment but not the other.

"All I'm saying is it would be very useful at this time as people have done what's been asked of them, getting fully vaccinated, if we need to put more rules in place, we'll respect the fact that, that is required but we really need to over communicate, the reasons why it's required more than just saying COVID rates are going up," he said.

Dilkens says the community wants to know if enforcement is being taken on the "bad actors."

"There are hundreds and hundreds of restaurants in Windsor and Essex County and you may have a handful where there are problems and it's important that they deal with enforcement tools with the bad actors and let the ones who are following the rules, who are checking the vaccine passports and doing what's being asked of them and required, let them continue to operate because they're doing the right thing."

He feels more information is needed from the health unit when more restrictions are put in place.

"They really need to make sure from a health unit prospective that they are over sharing information, that people understand in terms of hospitalizations, the numbers that are being admitted, who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated and that we really put a spotlight on those who are the bad actors so that the public knows that there's enforcement being taken on the bad actors but the good actors can continue to operate," Dilkens stated.

As heard on AM800 news earlier this week, the local health unit issued new restrictions aimed at reducing gathering limits and encouraging work-from-home measures as the region faces a surge of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter of instruction issued Sunday, the acting medical officer of health stated the additional requirements, which go beyond provincial regulations, will take effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and remain in place until further notice.

The new restrictions impose a maximum of 10 people allowed in a social gathering indoors, with exceptions for weddings and funerals, and a maximum of 25 people if the gathering is held outdoors.

Restaurants and bars, along with meeting and event spaces, must limit their indoor capacity to 50 per cent to enable physical distancing and post visible signage indicating the number of people permitted based on this limit.

There must also be strict adherence to face covering requirements in all public settings.