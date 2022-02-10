Windsor mayor says additional OPP officers and other supports headed to the city

Protests on Huron Church Road near the Ambassador Bridge continue on Thursday, with no traffic moving across the bridge as a result.

Protestors have also shutdown the entrance from Wyandotte Street West, adding to the disruptions to traffic in the city.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says trucks cannot come over from the U.S. either as that route is blocked.

"And although police do control a lane going northbound towards the United States, it is a volatile situation. I would tell people to stay away from the Ambassador Bridge, that in fact the Wyandotte entrance that had been open has been seized by protestors as well. So it really isn't open."

There's been no disruptions to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel at this point, but Dilkens says that could change at a moment's notice if enough protestors were to gather nearby.

He's been in contact with both Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Slyvia Jones, and says both have been excellent in communicating with the city.

"I had a couple of calls with them yesterday, and the Premier said what do you need Mayor, and I told him. We sent the letter, and OPP officers and support are starting to trickle in from all across Ontario to help support the Windsor Police. That is happening today and I appreciate the quick response from the provincial government once the request was made."

A lot of the questions surrounding the protests from locals is why has this been allowed to continued, and Dilkens explained why.

One is if they flushed them and moved them out, there's the potential for more protestors to show up in the following days and the other is who they're dealing with.

"And at the same time we're dealing with some folks on the ground who I'll just be frank are mentally unstable. Who are willing to die for whatever cause it is they're fighting for here. You have some people who are saying they're there to fight climate change initiatives, so it's a real issue with the temperament of some of the people there."

Dilkens says they don't want anyone to get hurt, and they respect that people have the right to protest in a democracy.

But he says what's not OK is blocking an international border crossing that is the lifeblood of Windsor, and an essential pipeline for the entire nation.