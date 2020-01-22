Windsor Mayor says City Can't be Everyone's Banker

Windsor's mayor says the city 'can't be everyone's banker.'

Drew Dilkens was responding to comments made by the Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, who's calling on the city to fund the 2020 Santa Claus Parade.

David Gramaldi made the call after the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association announced it would not sponsor the Santa Claus parade and the Canada Day parade, a $40,000 commitment to fund both events.

Gramaldi noted that Santa Claus parades staged by the Parade Corporation in other local municipalities are funded by those municipalities. Amherstburg and Kingsville both sponsor Santa Claus parades in those towns but the parade in the town of Essex is funded by the Essex BIA.

Dilkens told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that the city already does a lot to facilitate both the Santa Claus and Canada Day parades.

Our contribution is about $10,000 annually by waiver of fees, by setting up barricades," says Dilkens. "You could even add more if you talk about the provision of policing services and auxiliary to make the parade work."

Dilkens also pointed out that the Windsor Parade Corporation is a private entity and not run by the city.

"It's like one door closes and other door opens but you have to do the work," says Dilkens. "The Parade Corporation will have to do the work to find other sponsors. The easiest thing, like I say Dan, is just to come to the city and fill in the hole but we can't be everyone's banker, it's just not possible."

As for a suggestion that this year's Santa Claus parade could be staged as part of the Bright Lights Festival in Jackson Park, Dilkens says the city has not been approached about that potential option.