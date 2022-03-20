Windsor Mayor sends out letter in regards to blockade, aiming to avoid similar situations

A letter has been sent out by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in regards to the blockade,funding for safety, and being prepared for the future.

The letter was sent out to Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Federal Minister General, Marco Mendicino and the Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair, in regards to a solution to protect border corssing.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the letter asks senior levels of government how similar situations can be avoided.

He says many are asking if something like this could happen again.

"It's almost 100 years old and border crossings are under the head of the federal government and in this case you have a border crossing at one end of the road and at the other end you have a provincial highway under the responsibility of the government of Ontario and linking the provincial highway to this federal border crossing is a municipal road."

Dilkens says small steps can be taken to avoid an event similar to this one.

"Whether its cameras and different types of technology that police can use to have to have better monitoring of Huron Line and there will be fairly expensive, if you're doing underpasses for example they can be $30 million so its the type of thing that can should be programmed into a provincial, federal or municipal budget in order to be delivered."

Dilkens says the purpose of the letter was to let the Federal and Provincial Government know they want to be a part of the conversation when it comes to resolving issues Huron Church Road and the border might have.