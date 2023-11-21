Windsor mayor states all councillors were consulted prior to removal of two commissioners

The mayor of Windsor has responded to his use of the strong mayor powers after one city councillor stated there wasn't face-to-face discussions about the dismissal of two city employees.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Drew Dilkens, is reacting to an interview with ward 1 councillor Fred Francis where the councillor stated what the mayor did sets a dangerous precedent.

On November 15 the city announced the dismissal of the city's top engineer and top lawyer - Chris Nepszy, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services, and Shelby Askin-Hager , Commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services.

Dilkens used the strong mayor powers to make the move, powers granted by the province under the Municipal Act which allows a mayor to appoint and dismiss the chief administrative officer as well as various senior managers.

While councillor Francis states there was no formal discussions, the mayor states that's not true as there was an in-camera meeting on Sept. 18 with all city council members to discuss one of the moves being made.

Dilkens also states that there was there were attempts to set up meetings with Francis but they were dodged.

Renaldo Agostino, ward 3 city councillor, has also responded to the dismissals, and says while he's always stated he was unhappy with the strong mayor powers, he was consulted on the moves.

The mayor says the Province of Ontario legislated this strong mayor powers change.

"Changes that were included in the amendments to the Municipal Act are now the responsibility and the requirement of the mayor to set the organizational structure, and the mayor to hire and dismiss basically it says 'key members of management' of the organization. And so that is now a responsibility wrapped up in the office of the head of council or the mayor of the municipality."

Agostino says he can't change the strong mayor powers.

"There's conversations that need to be had as a group, so hopefully this brings us to a better place moving forward. But there's nothing I can do to change the strong mayor powers. If I wanted to change the strong mayor powers, I don't think I'd start at City Hall, I think I'd have to start dealing with the province because they're the ones that mandated it."

Dilkens, Windsor mayor, says it was interesting to hear that Francis felt he wasn't consulted.

"Which is really interesting because on September 18 we met as an entire city council in-camera, and for over an hour had a conversation about one of the moves that was made. And every single member of council had an opportunity to discuss a particular individual, and thoughts on performance. And so that happened."

The ward 3 city councillor says he was consulted on the moves being made.

"It's here now, it is what it is. There's nothing I can do to change that. The only thing I can do is make myself very aware of everything that's going on around me. And I can say that for myself, I know that not all the councillors agree, but I was in fact involved in discussions about this particular topic."

Dilkens says attempted meetings with Francis were dodged.

"Both ahead of the ward meeting, before Remembrance Day he said 'we'll see you at the Remembrance parade and ceremony', never showed up there. So there have been a number of opportunities, plus he has, and every member of council has my phone number, they can come in here at any time, they can email at any time of the day. I want to hear what they have to say, I want to consult, and that's exactly what we did."

Agostino adds that if he wants to talk to the mayor about something, he does.

"There's a lot of important points from both sides, but just speaking for myself, I'm at City Hall just about every day and I don't wait to be invited into the mayor's office, I always just knock on the door and they always let me in. So, I don't see that from that end."

Dana Paladino has been named Interim Commissioner of Corporate Services. She has been serving as acting CEO of the Windsor Public Library.

Mark Winterton is coming back to serve as Interim Commissioner of Infrastructure Services and City Engineer.

Winterton, who spent 30 years with the city, retired from his post as City Engineer in September 2021.

-with files from AM800's The Shift