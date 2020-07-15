Windsor Mayor Supports Extension of Border Closure

Windsor's mayor is not surprised officials have decided to keep the border closed between Canada and the United States for another month.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, sources say both governments are on the same page despite some congressional calls for a phased reopening approach amid the pandemic.

Dilkens says a widespread reopening of the border would be very problematic.

"I think everyone in our city can appreciate that we have done so much over the last 100 plus days in order to flatten the curve that the last thing we want to see happen here is a reversal of that like you see happening in California and Florida and other states across the United States," says Dilkens.

He says he understands the closure is difficult for many.

"Living in a border city, not having access to a major metropolitan area that is really an extension of our backyard and we know there are multiple family types of situations," he says. "Families that are impacted, grandparents that can't see grandkids and spouses that are still not reunited because of different citizenship issues that it is creating hardship for many."

Dilkens says the closure is impacting his family as well.

"I'm going to miss my nieces wedding because I can't cross the border into Michigan and so there are all sorts of these types of situations which are negatively impacting families but when we look at it sort of at the broad level, we understand there is a crisis south of the border in terms of a resurgence of COVID-19 that none of us want to see happen here," he says.

The border has been closed since the end of March and has been extended each month with the most recent official extension set to expire on July 21.